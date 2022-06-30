biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Head-To-Head Survey

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares biote and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $21.50 million 1.09 $4.81 million N/A N/A

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -107.48% 5.10% Charlie’s 101.75% 1,716.07% 309.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for biote and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 191.06%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Summary

Charlie’s beats biote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

biote Company Profile (Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

Charlie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

