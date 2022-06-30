BitCoal Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $4,291.48 and $3.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.00568806 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000265 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

