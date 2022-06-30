BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $710.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $830.00 to $710.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $858.29.

NYSE:BLK opened at $617.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $630.69 and its 200-day moving average is $737.37. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

