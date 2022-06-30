BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 8,652 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

