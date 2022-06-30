BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,611,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average is $138.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

