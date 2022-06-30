BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 430,607 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.
SCHA opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
