BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

