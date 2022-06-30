BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $761.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $891.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.