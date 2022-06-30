BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.13 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.