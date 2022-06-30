BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $177.22. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

