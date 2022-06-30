Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $52.21 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79). The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.