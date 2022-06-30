B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Lowered to GBX 577 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 577 ($7.08) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.83) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.10) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.89) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 561.44 ($6.89).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 365.80 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.93. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

