BNP Paribas Downgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of SAP opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. SAP has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

