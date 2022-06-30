BNP Paribas Downgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.
Shares of SAP opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. SAP has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.
SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
