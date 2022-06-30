Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 370 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 380 to SEK 370 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.67.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

