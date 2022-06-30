Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Horacio Rozanski Sells 40,000 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BAH opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $5,470,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

