Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down to $333.99

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $333.99, but opened at $323.99. Boston Beer shares last traded at $323.04, with a volume of 529 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $565.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.