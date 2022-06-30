Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 551.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

