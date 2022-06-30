Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.