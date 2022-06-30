Brokerages Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target at $18.60

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

AOMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag acquired 30,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $395,025.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,344,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,408,562.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,570 shares of company stock worth $626,806 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $314.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.09. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is -141.73%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

