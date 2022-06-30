Brokerages Set CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target at $23.75

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 157.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,057 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after acquiring an additional 962,392 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 847,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 773,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $14,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. CI Financial has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

