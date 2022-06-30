Brokerages Set Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target at $45.00

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FURCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($51.06) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $22.01 on Monday. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.