Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $257.24

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of HCA opened at $175.67 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $169.13 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

