Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Target Price at $36.80

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,085,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

