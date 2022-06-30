Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT at $228.00

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Moderna will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,029 shares of company stock worth $52,960,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moderna by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

