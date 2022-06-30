Brokerages Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Target Price at $425.00

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $60.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.58. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

