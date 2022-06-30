Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target at $47.33

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRRWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.