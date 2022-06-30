Brokerages Set Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Target Price at $3,496.25

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,496.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($53.74) to GBX 3,835 ($47.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.83) to GBX 3,650 ($44.78) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Spectris alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. Spectris has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.