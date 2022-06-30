Brokerages Set SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Target Price at $73.50

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

SSAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 17.71%. Analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. SSAB AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

