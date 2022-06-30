Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) PT at $105.00

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($118.09) to €106.00 ($112.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. UCB has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

