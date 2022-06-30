Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$43.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$44.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.34 billion and a PE ratio of -67.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$39.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -186.27%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

