BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.53. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.