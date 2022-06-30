BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.53. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
