Bunge (BG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bunge (NYSE: BG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2022 – Bunge had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/1/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2022 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bunge by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

