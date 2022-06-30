Burt Wealth Advisors Acquires 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $272.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

