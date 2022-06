BWX (OTC:BWXXF) Downgraded by Citigroup

BWX (OTC:BWXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:BWXXF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. BWX has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

BWX Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the online sale of its products. In addition, it provides health, beauty, and wellbeing products sourced from third parties through the Nourished Life e-commerce site; and vegan, ethical, and sustainable products through Flora and Fauna.

