Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $128.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $149.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 217.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.