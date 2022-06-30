Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 87.6% in June

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the May 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 16.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 17.52 and a 200 day moving average of 19.14. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 15.78 and a 52 week high of 21.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 789.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

