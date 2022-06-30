Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 87.6% in June

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the May 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 16.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 17.52 and a 200 day moving average of 19.14. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 15.78 and a 52 week high of 21.35.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (Get Rating)
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
