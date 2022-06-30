Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $43.06

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.06, but opened at $44.70. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 6,524 shares traded.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.71.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,706 shares of company stock valued at $33,940,601. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1,276.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

