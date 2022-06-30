Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.29. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1,348 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

