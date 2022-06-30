Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,000 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the May 31st total of 256,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLXT opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.13. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Calyxt ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 180.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

