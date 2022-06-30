Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

CCORF opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

