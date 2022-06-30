Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.41.

NYSE CNI opened at $112.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

