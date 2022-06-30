Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $10.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.22. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $15.58.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

