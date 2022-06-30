Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Down 20%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 125,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 58,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

