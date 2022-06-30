Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Down 20%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 125,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 58,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.
Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.