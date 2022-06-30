Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.35.

Shares of COF stock opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

