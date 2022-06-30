CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

CARG stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock valued at $542,701. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,153.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

