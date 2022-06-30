Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $239.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $186.16 and a one year high of $275.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.17.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

