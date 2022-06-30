CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (CCJI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.69) on Thursday. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 132.30 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 164 ($2.01). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.40.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (Get Rating)

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.