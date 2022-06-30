Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $64.51 on Thursday. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

