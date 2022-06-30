Centene (CNC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centene (NYSE: CNC) in the last few weeks:

6/23/2022 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

6/16/2022 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Centene was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

5/25/2022 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

