CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.12 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

